Wealth CMT Sells 485 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Wealth CMT cut its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 0.6% of Wealth CMT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Wealth CMT’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Shares of IWR traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $78.46. The stock had a trading volume of 72,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,379. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $45.85 and a 12-month high of $78.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.46.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

