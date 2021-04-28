Wealth CMT Has $12.84 Million Position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Wealth CMT increased its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 444,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,829 shares during the quarter. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF accounts for 7.6% of Wealth CMT’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Wealth CMT’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $12,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWI. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,173,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 147.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 114,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,323,000 after buying an additional 68,436 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,527,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 201,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,577,000 after purchasing an additional 44,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,023,000.

CWI stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.05. The company had a trading volume of 3,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,533. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $20.12 and a 52 week high of $30.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.85.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

