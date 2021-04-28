WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $445 million-$475 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $460.57 million.

Shares of NASDAQ WDFC traded down $1.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $250.88. 1,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,352. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $288.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $276.41. WD-40 has a twelve month low of $165.91 and a twelve month high of $333.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.37 and a beta of -0.05.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $111.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WD-40 will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This is a positive change from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. WD-40’s payout ratio is 65.45%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WDFC. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of WD-40 from $353.00 to $295.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WD-40 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

