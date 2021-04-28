WCF Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCFB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

WCF Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCFB) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
WCFB opened at $9.00 on Wednesday. WCF Bancorp has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $9.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.67.
WCF Bancorp Company Profile
