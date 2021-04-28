Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WAYN) Short Interest Up 2,200.0% in April

Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WAYN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 2,200.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

WAYN opened at $23.85 on Wednesday. Wayne Savings Bancshares has a one year low of $16.28 and a one year high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.71. The company has a market cap of $59.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Wayne Savings Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Wayne Savings Community Bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and term certificate accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

