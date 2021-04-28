Waves Enterprise Trading 1.1% Higher This Week (WEST)

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. Waves Enterprise has a total market capitalization of $15.80 million and $925,474.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waves Enterprise coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000686 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Waves Enterprise has traded up 1.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.69 or 0.00061327 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.19 or 0.00271573 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004331 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $568.13 or 0.01034160 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.74 or 0.00727643 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00025908 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,772.86 or 0.99702238 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Coin Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com . Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

