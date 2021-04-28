wave edu coin Price Tops $0.0005 on Top Exchanges (WEC)

wave edu coin (CURRENCY:WEC) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. wave edu coin has a total market cap of $78,308.40 and $27.00 worth of wave edu coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, wave edu coin has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. One wave edu coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.56 or 0.00061341 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $149.28 or 0.00272819 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004292 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $564.08 or 0.01030900 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.70 or 0.00726832 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00025886 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,756.98 or 1.00072269 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

wave edu coin Coin Profile

wave edu coin’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 142,479,441 coins. The official website for wave edu coin is www.waveeducoins.com . wave edu coin’s official Twitter account is @waveeducoin1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

wave edu coin Coin Trading

