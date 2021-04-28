WandX Market Cap Reaches $229,046.91 (WAND)

WandX (CURRENCY:WAND) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 28th. Over the last week, WandX has traded 1% higher against the dollar. One WandX coin can currently be bought for $0.0187 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WandX has a market cap of $229,046.91 and approximately $569.00 worth of WandX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.10 or 0.00066042 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00020167 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $465.40 or 0.00851462 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.59 or 0.00065118 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.18 or 0.00097291 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,371.46 or 0.07997679 BTC.

WandX Coin Profile

WAND is a coin. WandX’s total supply is 16,013,284 coins and its circulating supply is 12,244,135 coins. WandX’s official Twitter account is @WandXDapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . WandX’s official website is www.wandx.co . The Reddit community for WandX is https://reddit.com/r/wandX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “WandX is a decentralized platform on the Ethereum blockchain which enables users to create, trade, and settle any financial instrument on crypto-assets. Using the Wand Token, users can invest in ETFs (Exchange Traded Funds), buy cryptocurrency futures, and trade in illiquid assets through a portfolio of assets. “

WandX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WandX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WandX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WandX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

