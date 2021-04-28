Wanchain Hits Market Capitalization of $284.72 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 28th. Over the last week, Wanchain has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.68 or 0.00003077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $284.72 million and approximately $16.07 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00049790 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $178.33 or 0.00325751 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00009099 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00033357 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00009228 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00006196 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000101 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,128,581 coins and its circulating supply is 169,028,581 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Buying and Selling Wanchain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.