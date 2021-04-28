Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Shares of Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) dropped 2.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.19 and last traded at $28.99. Approximately 1,311 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 269,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.75.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.98.

In related news, Director Kush Parmar acquired 555,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vor Biopharma stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Vor Biopharma, Inc develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It offers VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML). The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

