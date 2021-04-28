Vonage Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:VG)

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 5,301 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,835% compared to the typical daily volume of 274 call options.

Several equities analysts have commented on VG shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Vonage in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Summit Insights reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

Shares of VG opened at $13.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -139.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.16. Vonage has a 12-month low of $7.88 and a 12-month high of $15.72.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a positive return on equity of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $323.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vonage will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total value of $735,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,734,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,485,112.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $4,512,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,734,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,367,511.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 362,858 shares of company stock worth $5,408,225 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VG. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vonage in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vonage in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Vonage in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vonage in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Vonage in the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a business-to-business cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

