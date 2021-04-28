Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, a decrease of 80.1% from the March 31st total of 152,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,847,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of VWAGY stock opened at $33.56 on Wednesday. Volkswagen has a 12-month low of $13.33 and a 12-month high of $48.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.50.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Volkswagen had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $76.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.55 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Volkswagen will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday. AlphaValue upgraded Volkswagen to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. HSBC downgraded shares of Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

