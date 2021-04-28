VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Roth Capital

Investment analysts at Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.12% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on VIZIO in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on VIZIO in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on VIZIO in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on VIZIO in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on VIZIO in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of VIZIO stock opened at $24.76 on Monday. VIZIO has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $25.90.

In other VIZIO news, major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 581,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $12,212,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,576,265 shares in the company, valued at $306,101,565. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CTO William T. Baxter sold 28,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $567,506.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,811,576 shares of company stock valued at $36,296,438 over the last 90 days.

About VIZIO

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling a fully integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

