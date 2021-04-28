Vivos Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDGL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Vivos Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDGL) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.7% from the March 31st total of 32,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,660,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS RDGL remained flat at $$0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,001,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,153,302. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day moving average is $0.10. Vivos has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.31.

About Vivos

Vivos Inc, a radiation oncology medical device company, develops brachytherapy devices for the treatment of non-resectable tumors. It develops yttrium-90 based RadioGel device, an injectable particle-gel for brachytherapy radiation treatment of cancerous tumors in people and animals; and IsoPet for animals.

