Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) Trading Up 3.7%

Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE)’s share price was up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.17 and last traded at $3.11. Approximately 206,894 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,823,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

VIVE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viveve Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Viveve Medical in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.92. The company has a market cap of $31.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 3.48.

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.60) by $0.75. Viveve Medical had a negative net margin of 661.57% and a negative return on equity of 243.62%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viveve Medical, Inc. will post -19 earnings per share for the current year.

Viveve Medical Company Profile

Viveve Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of vaginal introital laxity, sexual function, vaginal rejuvenation, and stress urinary incontinence. The company offers Viveve System comprises of the radiofrequency generator, reusable handpiece, and treatment tip, as well as cryogen canister and other consumable components.

