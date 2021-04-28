Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,570 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vital Farms were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VITL. Amazon com Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Farms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,578,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,680,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,542,000 after purchasing an additional 685,493 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 122.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 766,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,392,000 after buying an additional 422,105 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Vital Farms by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,040,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,322,000 after acquiring an additional 316,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Vital Farms by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 580,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,701,000 after purchasing an additional 279,287 shares during the period. 31.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Vital Farms stock opened at $25.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Vital Farms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.49 and a twelve month high of $43.30.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Research analysts anticipate that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VITL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Vital Farms from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

In related news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 14,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total value of $361,486.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,486.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jason Dale sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $1,109,000.00. Insiders have sold 158,564 shares of company stock worth $3,822,815 over the last three months.

Vital Farms Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

