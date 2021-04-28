Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target Raised to $265.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $250.00 to $265.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.94% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.93.

Get Visa alerts:

V stock traded up $4.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $234.63. 224,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,486,104. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.07, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.69. Visa has a 12-month low of $170.38 and a 12-month high of $232.95.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. Visa’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Visa will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 29,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.02, for a total transaction of $6,680,787.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,843 shares of company stock worth $27,721,078. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Visa by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 432.0% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.