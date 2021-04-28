Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target Raised to $265.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $250.00 to $265.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.94% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.93.
V stock traded up $4.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $234.63. 224,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,486,104. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.07, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.69. Visa has a 12-month low of $170.38 and a 12-month high of $232.95.
In other news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 29,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.02, for a total transaction of $6,680,787.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,843 shares of company stock worth $27,721,078. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Visa by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 432.0% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.