Visa (NYSE:V) Given New $260.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.47% from the stock’s current price.

V has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.29.

V stock traded up $5.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $235.36. 259,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,486,104. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $219.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.69. The stock has a market cap of $459.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.23, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa has a fifty-two week low of $170.38 and a fifty-two week high of $232.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. Visa’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Visa will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,350,530. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $7,302,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,999,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,843 shares of company stock valued at $27,721,078 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,305,348,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Visa by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,793,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,922,767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857,457 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in shares of Visa by 1,170.4% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,085,538 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $893,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763,943 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its position in shares of Visa by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,194,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $917,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Visa by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,974,988 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,039,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,562 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

