Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Narwhal Capital Management

Narwhal Capital Management increased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,765 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of V. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 78.6% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 8,647 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in shares of Visa by 6.0% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 8,632 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at about $373,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 221.5% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 82,697 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $16,537,000 after purchasing an additional 150,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa by 12.1% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,221 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

V has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.37.

NYSE:V opened at $229.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $219.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.69. The company has a market capitalization of $448.86 billion, a PE ratio of 47.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.38 and a 1-year high of $232.95.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $7,302,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,999,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 29,956 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.02, for a total transaction of $6,680,787.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,843 shares of company stock worth $27,721,078. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.