Visa Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.29 Per Share (NYSE:V)

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Visa in a research note issued on Monday, April 26th. Seaport Global Securities analyst C. Brendler now forecasts that the credit-card processor will earn $1.29 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.28. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Visa’s FY2021 earnings at $5.94 EPS.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Visa from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.00.

Shares of V stock opened at $229.91 on Tuesday. Visa has a 12 month low of $170.38 and a 12 month high of $232.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $448.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.11, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $219.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.69.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $7,302,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at $64,999,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,843 shares of company stock worth $27,721,078 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Visa by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 432.0% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

