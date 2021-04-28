Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Monday, February 22nd. HSBC raised Vinci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VCISY opened at $27.20 on Monday. Vinci has a 52-week low of $19.07 and a 52-week high of $27.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

