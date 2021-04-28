VICI Properties (VICI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect VICI Properties to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. VICI Properties has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at 1.82-1.87 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. VICI Properties had a net margin of 64.43% and a return on equity of 7.59%. On average, analysts expect VICI Properties to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI stock opened at $31.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. VICI Properties has a 12-month low of $13.97 and a 12-month high of $31.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 89.19%.

VICI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VICI Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $28.00 to $33.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.53.

In other news, Director James R. Abrahamson purchased 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.26 per share, with a total value of $373,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,843.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.