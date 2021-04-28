VIBE Price Down 5.3% Over Last 7 Days (VIBE)

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. VIBE has a market capitalization of $5.69 million and $52,471.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, VIBE has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. One VIBE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0219 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get VIBE alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.91 or 0.00065452 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00020146 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $483.75 or 0.00881788 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.83 or 0.00065313 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.22 or 0.00097008 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 39.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001581 BTC.

VIBE Coin Profile

VIBE is a coin. It launched on July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 coins. The official website for VIBE is www.vibehub.io . VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces. “

Buying and Selling VIBE

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIBE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VIBE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIBE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.