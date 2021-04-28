VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) vs. Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Critical Analysis

VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) and Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares VIA optronics and Amkor Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VIA optronics $153.70 million 1.98 -$13.17 million N/A N/A Amkor Technology $4.05 billion 1.27 $120.89 million $0.56 37.61

Amkor Technology has higher revenue and earnings than VIA optronics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for VIA optronics and Amkor Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VIA optronics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Amkor Technology 1 1 2 0 2.25

VIA optronics presently has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 39.57%. Amkor Technology has a consensus target price of $15.25, suggesting a potential downside of 27.59%. Given VIA optronics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe VIA optronics is more favorable than Amkor Technology.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.8% of VIA optronics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.6% of Amkor Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 59.3% of Amkor Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares VIA optronics and Amkor Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VIA optronics N/A N/A N/A Amkor Technology 6.39% 14.81% 6.29%

Summary

Amkor Technology beats VIA optronics on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

VIA optronics Company Profile

VIA optronics AG, through its subsidiary, VIA optronics GmbH, provides display solutions and systems worldwide. It offers interactive display solutions and systems that combine system design, interactive displays, software, and other hardware components; and optical bonding solutions for various displays and touch panels. The company also provides camera solutions and systems. It serves automotive, consumer electronics, industrial, and specialized end markets. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Nuremberg, Germany. VIA optronics AG is a subsidiary of Integrated Micro-Electronics, Inc.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc. provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services. The company also provides flip chip scale package products for use in smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory, and as applications processors in mobile devices; and flip chip ball grid array products for various networking, storage, computing, and consumer applications. In addition, it offers wafer-level CSP packages that are used in power management, transceivers, sensors, wireless charging, codecs, and specialty silicon; wafer-level fan-out packages for use in ICs; and silicon wafer integrated fan-out technology, which replaces a laminate substrate with a thinner structure. Further, the company provides lead frame packages that are used in electronic devices for low to medium pin count applications; substrate-based wirebond packages, which are used to connect a die to a substrate; micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) packages that are miniaturized mechanical and electro-mechanical devices; and advanced system-in-package modules, which are used in radio frequency and front end modules, basebands, connectivity, fingerprint sensors, display and touch screen drivers, sensors and MEMS, and NAND memory and solid state drives. It primarily serves integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers, and contract foundries. Amkor Technology, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

