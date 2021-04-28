Vertcoin Trading 4.7% Lower This Week (VTC)

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. In the last week, Vertcoin has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for $1.50 or 0.00002731 BTC on major exchanges. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $89.56 million and approximately $3.44 million worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,860.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,729.64 or 0.04975582 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $255.08 or 0.00464953 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $888.90 or 0.01620295 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $427.09 or 0.00778502 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $286.98 or 0.00523116 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00062225 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.18 or 0.00426863 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004206 BTC.

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 59,786,197 coins. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

