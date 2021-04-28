Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 4.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 183,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,488 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $32,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VRSK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $192.00 to $196.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $216.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.91.

In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 2,550 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total value of $424,167.00. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,249 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.99, for a total transaction of $1,131,006.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,905 shares in the company, valued at $4,326,565.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,039 shares of company stock worth $1,951,172. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $187.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.85. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.85 and a fifty-two week high of $210.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.00, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.03). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The firm had revenue of $713.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 26.48%.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

