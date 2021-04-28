Venturi Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) by 15.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIPC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 6,422 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 32,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Partners Value Investments LP acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,702,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $366,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter.

BIPC stock opened at $73.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.70. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 12-month low of $39.21 and a 12-month high of $77.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.67%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BIPC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Brookfield Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

