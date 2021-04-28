Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 10.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Velodyne Lidar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Monday. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.78.

Get Velodyne Lidar alerts:

VLDR stock opened at $14.49 on Monday. Velodyne Lidar has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $32.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.45.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.78 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Velodyne Lidar will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 6.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile

Velodyne Lidar, Inc develops and produces lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers surround-view hybrid solid state, directional solid state, and dome lidars; and Vella, an advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) software solution built around lidar.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Velodyne Lidar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velodyne Lidar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.