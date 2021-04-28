VAULT (VAULT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $7,766.00

VAULT (CURRENCY:VAULT) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 28th. VAULT has a total market capitalization of $3.95 million and approximately $7,766.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VAULT coin can now be purchased for about $10.30 or 0.00018804 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, VAULT has traded 17.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.45 or 0.00061080 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $150.15 or 0.00274159 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004428 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $569.18 or 0.01039267 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00025763 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $390.53 or 0.00713070 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,736.69 or 0.99943045 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

VAULT Profile

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 383,639 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here

