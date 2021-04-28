Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 88.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000.

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $135.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.28. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $90.98 and a 52-week high of $135.81.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

