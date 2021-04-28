Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VTI. PYA Waltman Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 329.7% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $217.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $210.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.11. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $138.37 and a one year high of $218.32.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

