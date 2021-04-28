Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stock Position Raised by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,710,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,109,379,000 after acquiring an additional 102,758 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,320,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,638,000 after purchasing an additional 43,422 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,501,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,511,000 after purchasing an additional 263,365 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $346,161,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,421,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,985,000 after acquiring an additional 95,761 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $233.85. The stock had a trading volume of 9,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,927. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $141.01 and a 12-month high of $234.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $225.09 and its 200-day moving average is $209.38.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

