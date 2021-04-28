Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Securities Inc.

Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up 2.1% of Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $5,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $147,000. SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 46,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,526,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,261,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded down $2.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $384.52. 30 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,513. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $367.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $350.24. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $232.57 and a 52 week high of $388.73.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

