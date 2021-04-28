Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is Mosaic Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Mosaic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 4.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 129,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,640 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 5.7% of Mosaic Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Mosaic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,388.9% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO opened at $53.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.68. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.84 and a 12 month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

