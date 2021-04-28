Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Purchased by Marquette Asset Management LLC

Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 262,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,768 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $15,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. FMR LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 4,451 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $301,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 8,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $62.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.51. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $41.97 and a twelve month high of $63.03.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.