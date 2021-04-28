Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by TFG Advisers LLC

TFG Advisers LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 37,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 214,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,308,000 after purchasing an additional 9,678 shares during the period. Novak Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $6,162,000. JBJ Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 456,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,417,000 after acquiring an additional 11,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 201,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,508,000 after acquiring an additional 7,089 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $152.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493,917. The business’s 50-day moving average is $148.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $107.08 and a 52-week high of $153.76.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

