Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Valvoline’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.39. Valvoline posted earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Valvoline will report full-year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $2.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Valvoline.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 121.96% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $653.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Valvoline’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VVV shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Valvoline from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Valvoline from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Valvoline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of VVV traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,223,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,637,065. Valvoline has a one year low of $14.81 and a one year high of $29.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.97%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Valvoline by 330.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Valvoline in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new position in Valvoline in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Valvoline in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

