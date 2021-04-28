Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Short Interest Down 99.7% in April

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.7% from the March 31st total of 38,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS VLEEY opened at $17.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Valeo has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $20.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.26 and a 200-day moving average of $18.17. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 2.18.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VLEEY. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup lowered Valeo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays downgraded shares of Valeo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, modules, and services for the automotive sector in France, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and other European countries. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

