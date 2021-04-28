UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) Short Interest Update

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 464,200 shares, an increase of 235.2% from the March 31st total of 138,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 597,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ UTSI opened at $1.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.33 million, a PE ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.45. UTStarcom has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $2.54.

Get UTStarcom alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in UTStarcom stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,316,158 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,018 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.70% of UTStarcom worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products, as well as smart retail products.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for UTStarcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UTStarcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.