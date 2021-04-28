US Ecology (ECOL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. US Ecology has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at 0.65-0.88 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $0.65-0.88 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. US Ecology had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a positive return on equity of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $241.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.00 million. On average, analysts expect US Ecology to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ ECOL opened at $42.49 on Wednesday. US Ecology has a one year low of $26.69 and a one year high of $45.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th.

US Ecology Company Profile

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, internationally. It operates through three segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment offers specialty waste management services, including treatment, disposal, beneficial re-use, and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous, and other specialty waste at company-owned treatment, storage, and disposal facilities, as well as wastewater treatment services.

