urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) Releases Q1 2021 Earnings Guidance

urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) updated its first quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.80 million-$12.10 million.
Shares of NASDAQ:UGRO traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,578. urban-gro has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $162.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.31.
urban-gro Company Profile
Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?
Receive News & Ratings for urban-gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for urban-gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.