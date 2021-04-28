urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) Releases Q1 2021 Earnings Guidance

urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) updated its first quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.80 million-$12.10 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:UGRO traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,578. urban-gro has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $162.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.31.

Get urban-gro alerts:

urban-gro Company Profile

urban-gro, Inc operates as an engineering design services company that integrates complex environmental equipment systems to create indoor cultivation facilities for the commercial horticulture market the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers engineering and design services, including cultivation space programming, integrated cultivation design, and full-facility mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; training services ranging from equipment standard operating procedure libraries to staff training sessions; facility and equipment commissioning services; program overview and pricing; and related-party hardware and software platforms.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for urban-gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for urban-gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.