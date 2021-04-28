Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Now Covered by Alliance Global Partners

Analysts at Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $2.20 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Alliance Global Partners’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 103.70% from the stock’s previous close.

URG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ur-Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Ur-Energy from $1.40 to $2.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

URG stock opened at $1.08 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $204.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 1.75. Ur-Energy has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $1.57.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Ur-Energy had a negative return on equity of 18.27% and a negative net margin of 32.77%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ur-Energy will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey T. Klenda sold 178,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total value of $235,115.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,954,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,899,662.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary C. Huber sold 128,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total value of $154,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 313,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,834.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 487,224 shares of company stock worth $636,300 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ur-Energy during the 4th quarter worth $24,036,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ur-Energy by 264.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 48,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 35,231 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ur-Energy during the 1st quarter worth $147,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ur-Energy by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 490,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 210,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Ur-Energy by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,301,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 648,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.56% of the company’s stock.

Ur-Energy Company Profile

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 36,000 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

