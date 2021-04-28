Universal Robina (OTCMKTS:UVRBF) Shares Down 1.1%

Universal Robina Co. (OTCMKTS:UVRBF)’s share price traded down 1.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.64 and last traded at $2.64. 1,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 3,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.67.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.95.

Universal Robina Company Profile (OTCMKTS:UVRBF)

Universal Robina Corporation operates as a branded food product company in the Philippines and internationally. The company's Branded Consumer Food segment manufactures and distributes a range of salty snacks, chocolates, candies, biscuits, packaged cakes, bakery products, instant noodles, and pasta and tomato-based products, as well as canned beans and ready-to-drink tea products.

