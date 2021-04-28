UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. cut its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,012 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 518,475 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $181,819,000 after acquiring an additional 81,789 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,271 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $14,612,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 6,268 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,198,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $734,000. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $395.44. 34,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,316,163. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $273.71 and a 52-week high of $401.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $373.08 and its 200-day moving average is $347.13.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $409.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Argus raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Truist boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $409.61.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.25, for a total transaction of $978,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,323,316.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total value of $200,494.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,335,001.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,119 shares of company stock worth $5,440,869. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

