United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Bought by Tradewinds Capital Management LLC

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in United Airlines by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $803,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 23,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UAL traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.15. 137,396 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,174,612. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.18 and a 12-month high of $63.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.25.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($7.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.08) by ($0.42). United Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 54.29%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.57) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -26.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,746. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew P. Nocella sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $600,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,469.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,000 shares of company stock worth $1,409,060 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UAL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on United Airlines from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on United Airlines from $54.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on United Airlines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America lowered United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on United Airlines from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.35.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

