UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 7.300-7.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.79 billion-$1.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.80 billion.

NYSE:UNF traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $222.25. 1,192 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,830. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $230.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.83. UniFirst has a one year low of $145.96 and a one year high of $258.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Get UniFirst alerts:

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.03. UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 7.25%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UniFirst will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.03%.

UNF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered UniFirst from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating and set a $248.00 price target (up previously from $240.00) on shares of UniFirst in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

In other news, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.89, for a total value of $217,895.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,902,379.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Martin Katz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.89, for a total value of $110,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,274,979.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.