Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UATG) Short Interest Down 98.3% in April

Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UATG) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 98.3% from the March 31st total of 70,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,303,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of UATG stock opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.02. Umbra Applied Technologies Group has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.04.
Umbra Applied Technologies Group Company Profile
Further Reading: Trading on Margin
Receive News & Ratings for Umbra Applied Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umbra Applied Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.