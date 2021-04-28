Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UATG) Short Interest Down 98.3% in April

Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UATG) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 98.3% from the March 31st total of 70,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,303,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of UATG stock opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.02. Umbra Applied Technologies Group has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.04.

Umbra Applied Technologies Group Company Profile

Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc operates as a green technology development, fabrication, and commercialization company. The company develops and manufactures equipment, products, and systems to global remediation projects. Its technologies include power generation, oil and sand processing, oil shale processing, inland and salt water oil spill remediation, water remediation, water desalinization and medical waste remediation, and e-waste remediation.

