UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Announces Earnings Results

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.32 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 15.62%. UMB Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS.

NASDAQ UMBF traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $96.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,974. UMB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $40.02 and a fifty-two week high of $99.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UMBF shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on UMB Financial from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.25.

In other news, EVP Kevin M. Macke sold 883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total transaction of $63,240.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,608.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO David Carl Odgers sold 721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $64,954.89. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,018 shares in the company, valued at $271,891.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 32,176 shares of company stock worth $2,771,619 over the last ninety days. 10.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative services; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investments; and treasury management services, such as depository services, account reconciliation, cash management tools, accounts payable and receivable solutions, electronic fund transfer and automated payments, controlled disbursements, lockbox services, and remote deposit capture services.

