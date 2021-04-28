UBS Group Reiterates Buy Rating for ABB (NYSE:ABB)

ABB (NYSE:ABB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ABB. DZ Bank upgraded shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank raised ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Cowen raised their price objective on ABB from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ABB from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

ABB stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.29. 51,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,880,208. ABB has a one year low of $16.80 and a one year high of $33.48. The company has a market cap of $72.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. ABB had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that ABB will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in ABB by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 27,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of ABB by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 193,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after purchasing an additional 69,977 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of ABB by 2.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 129,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ABB during the first quarter valued at approximately $618,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in ABB by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 83,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the period. 4.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

