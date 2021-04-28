UBS Group Reaffirms Sell Rating for Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY)

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BDNNY. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Boliden AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Boliden AB (publ) stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $80.00. 407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 916. Boliden AB has a 12 month low of $37.19 and a 12 month high of $85.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.38 and a 200 day moving average of $70.58.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16.

Boliden AB (publ) engages in exploring, extracting, and processing base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. The company explores for copper, zinc, nickel, lead, gold, silver, platinum, and palladium deposits.

